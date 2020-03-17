Spanish Senate unanimously endorses NATO membership of North Macedonia

SKOPJE – Senate of Spain has unanimously voted for the NATO Accession Protocol of North Macedonia, NOVA TV reports. The vote was held without physical presence of the members, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov thanked Spain for putting this issue on the agenda at such a difficult moment for Europe and Spain. After the signature of the King, Spain will formally become the final NATO member to ratify the Accession Protocol, which will then be submitted to US State Department, ending the 30-year membership process of the country. Parliament of N. Macedonia ratified the Accession Protocol in February.