Várhely holds a video conference on COVID-19 with WB Prime Ministers

BRUSSELS – EU Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhely spoke in a video conference with WB Prime Ministers, stressing the EU’s readiness to help tackle COVID-19, Tanjug reported.

“I stressed EU’s readiness to support the region in addressing coronavirus outbreak and its impact,” Várhely wrote on Twitter.

Várhely told Western Balkans Prime Ministers that the European Commission is considering how to link the region to the initiatives the EU is taking in response to the virus root pandemic.

He also said that in such “critical circumstances” it is of great importance for the EU to make a positive decision to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania.

The EU Council and EU leaders are expected to adopt conclusions next week on a proposal for a new methodology for the enlargement process and also decide on opening the accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia.

Video conference was organized by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.