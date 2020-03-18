LDK to trigger motion of no confidence in their coalition government with LVV

PRISTINA – According to multiple media sources, Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) will trigger a motion of no confidence in the government they are part of, which is lead by Vetëvendosje (LVV) leader Albin Kurti. The decision was reportedly made after Kurti sacked Interior Minister Agim Veliu, nominated by LDK, earlier today. Kurti justified the sacking with Veliu’s alleged spreading of panic over COVID-19. President of Kosovo Hahsim Thaçi proposed declaring a state of emergency over the epidemic, which LDK supports, but Kurti’s LVV opposes. According to unofficial information, a proposal for a concentration government which would fight the COVID-19 outbreak is on the table.