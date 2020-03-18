ZAGREB – Members of the European Council held a video conference on COVID-19 and decided that the ordinary European Council scheduled for March 26-27 will be postponed to a later date, stated in a press release. They discussed limiting the spread of the virus, providing medical equipment, promoting research, tackling socio-economic consequences. The Member States and institutions will follow up at all levels immediately. The EC members will come back to this issue in a video conference next week. They reaffirmed the need to work together and to do everything necessary to deal with the crisis and its consequences. The priority is the health of citizens.