Borrell and Kurti discussed COVID-19 and Belgrade-Pristina dialogue

BRUSSELS – High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell held a conference call yesterday with Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti. They discussed latest developments regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. The situation calls for consensus, political unity and common purpose.

The High Representative stressed that the European Union stands by Kosovo and the whole region. Close coordination and cooperation, at regional level and with the EU, are key in response to this emergency, which can only be tackled together.

The High Representative and the Prime Minister discussed also the EU facilitated Dialogue. The High Representative reiterated the EU’s position that tariffs must be removed as they are an obstacle to regional cooperation, which today is more crucial than ever. It is important for Kosovo to lead an inclusive negotiating process with Serbia under the format of the EU-facilitated Dialogue.