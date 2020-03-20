Borrell underlines the need for coordination with region and EU in a call to Vučić

BRUSSELS / BELGRADE – EU High Representative Josep Borrell held a conference call with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić on Friday. The High Representative informed President Vučić about the latest developments in the European Union regarding the coronavirus and stressed that in these difficult times, good cooperation and solidarity is needed.

According to European External Action Service, the High Representative underlined that the European Union is looking at how to associate the Western Balkans to the initiatives the EU is taking in this regard and how to best offer support in mitigating the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus.

Close coordination with all neighbours, at regional level and with the EU, are key in an effective response to the pandemic.

The High Representative underlined the need for a conducive climate for the Dialogue with Pristina under EU-facilitation and ensure rapid resumption of the normalisation talks.