Cramon-Taubadel urges LDK not to bring down Kosovo government

BRUSSELS – European Union and the US should remain committed and not allow Kosovo to find the COVID-19 crisis as a pretext to grabbing power, said Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, European Parliament’s Rapporteur for Kosovo.

In a press release, Viola von Cramon-Taubadel said that the LDK coalition partner in the new Kosovo government has announced that it will initiate a no-confidence motion against the Albin Kurti-led government, which has taken office less than 50 days ago.

According to her, President Hashim Thaçi also wants to use the crisis from the COVID-19 to declare a state of emergency, not only to gain more power but also to seize the moment to remove the current prime minister of Kosovo from his office.

“President Thaçi and the coalition partner LDK members are both using the corona crisis as a pretext for their power games. The reason behind LDK leadership for calling for a vote of no confidence is obviously not the question of how to handle the current crisis. They want to make sure that on the international stage the legitimately elected leader of the executive power, Prime Minister Albin Kurti will not be able to lead the international dialogue,” Cramon-Taubadel said.

She emphasized that the LDK should consider suspending its decision on a no-confidence motion until after the public health crisis is over.

“It is a vital interest of the European Union and the US for Kosovo to have a stable and functioning government, one that has already shown the goodwill to cooperate with Belgrade and other international actors”, told Cramon-Taubadel and warned the US not to go over the government of Kosovo and to protect its short-term business interest.

She concluded that it is necessary to strive for stability and clear responsibilities, not shady backroom deals.

The Democratic League of Kosovo, after announcing that it will launch a vote of no confidence against the Kurti government, has already begun collecting signatures to put the motion on the agenda in the Kosovo Parliament. So far, the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, led by former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj and the Kosovo Initiative led by Fatmir Limaj, have pledged to support the LDK in toppling the Kurti government.