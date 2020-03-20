Kurti prepares documents to partially lift tariffs from 1 April

PRISTINA – The head of Kosovo Government, Albin Kurti, has signed the draft decision which will be reviewed for approval at the next meeting of the Government on exemption of 100 per cent tariffs on raw materials entering Kosovo from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, reports GazetaExpress.

From April 1, meanwhile, full reciprocity with the two states will take effect. Under this proposal, the decision, dated March 20, is expected to take effect on April 1, forcing the Kosovo Ministry of Finance as well as and the customs to enforce the decision.

Kurti’s decision comes just two days after the Democratic League of Kosovo announced launching a no-confidence motion to the Government, saying one of the reasons was tax abolition.