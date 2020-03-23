Government of North Macedonia officially postpones the elections

SKOPJE – The Government of North Macedonia announced yesterday that it has delayed snap parliamentary elections, scheduled for April 12, because of the COVID-19 epidemic, reports Radio Free Europe. As stated, a decree with legal force to “suspend all electoral activities and all issues related to the electoral process” was adopted at a meeting on 21 March. Up to date, 136 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in North Macedonia. The Government made the decision to postpone the election because of a state of emergency declared to effectively prevent the introduction and spread of the coronavirus. Snap parliamentary elections were agreed by leaders of parliamentary parties last October at a meeting with the President of the country, dissatisfied because North Macedonia has not received a date for the third time to begin accession negotiations with the European Union.