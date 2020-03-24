Council gives green light to EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania

BRUSSELS – General Affairs Council of the EU (Ministers of EU Affairs) gave a green light to opening of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania in today’s video-conference. “Very pleased that EU member states today reached political agreement on opening of accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia. I wholeheartedly congratulate both countries. This also sends a loud and clear message to Western Balkans: your future is in EU”, tweeted Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi. European Council (Heads of State and Government) will also make a decision on the issue, but when will it be on their agenda is currently unknown.