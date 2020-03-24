EU to assist BiH with provision of medical equipment and mitigation of the COVID-19 impact on the economy

SARAJEVO – The EU is considering two ways to assist BiH, including quick support in provision of up to 7 million euros worth of medical equipment and mid-term adjustment and enforcement of EU support in the amount of up to 50 million euros for the economic development programmes, stated in a press release.

“The European Union has stood beside Bosnia and Herzegovina in difficult times before, as it did with the floods recovery assistance in 2014. For the urgent action, we are in contact with UNDP/WHO on the list of priority medical equipment that could be procured rapidly. This involves supplies to hospitals, etc”, said EU Ambassador to BiH Johann Sattler.

He emphasized that the EU is also preparing for releasing resources of up to 5 million euros for the same purpose to be available at a later stage, once BiH countersigns the IPA 2020 Financing Agreement.

According to a press release, in cooperation with partners, the EU is also working to adjust the ongoing and planned economic development programmes/projects (such as the programmes targeting businesses, agriculture, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises) to mitigate the consequences of COVID-19 for the BiH economy.