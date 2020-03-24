Kosovo Government restricts public movement, Thaçi and LDK oppose the move

PRISTINA – Kosovo Government approved Monday a decision imposing strict restriction on movement aimed at preventing further spread of COVID-19. But President Hashim Thaçi was quick to react saying the Government’s move represents a “flagrant” violation of the Constitution adding that citizens are not obliged to respect the measures. The Government of Kosovo has decided to restrict movement of vehicles and citizens from 10:00-16:00 and from 20:00-06:00, but the President claims only the Parliament can take such measures. He announced an appeal to the Constitutional Court. This position was echoed by the leader of the junior coalition partner LDK, Isa Mustafa.