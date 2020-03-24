Reactions of support to the green light for opening of accession talks

BRUSSELS – General Affairs Council of the EU (Ministers of EU Affairs) gave a green light to the opening of EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania in today’s video-conference.

Politicians: Albania and North Macedonia will continue with reforms

“EU’s decision in this dire time is a symbol of its true strength. Ready to start next stage of EU journey,” wrote Nikola Dimitrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia.

He thanked the European Union for recognizing their efforts and all in North Macedonia who worked hard and never stop seized believing.

“There are no longer any obstacles or conditions. The European Commission is due to make preparations and the first intergovernmental conference will be held as soon as possible,” wrote President of SDSM and former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Gent Cakaj, Albanian Minister for Foreign Affairs said that Albania will deliver key priorities and continue with unprecedented reforms.

“Our commitment to the EU path is just unwavering. It is clear: Our future is in the EU”, Cakaj twitted.

Sassoli: Good news in difficult times

European Parliament has always supported the Western Balkans European Future, said the President of European Parliament David Sassoli.

“We need strong bonds with our neighbours now more than ever,” Sassoli said adding that green light for opening the accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia is some good news in difficult times.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Layen wrote that this was great news for the Western Balkans and the EU.

“I’m delighted that Member States gave green light to start accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia. Hope EU leaders endorse this week. The future of the Western Balkans lies in the EU”, von der Leyen twitted.

RCC Secretary-General Majlinda Bregu congratulated North Macedonia and Albania, despite long overdue.

“Long overdue, but great news! Wholehearted congratulations to Albania and North Macedonia. They deserved it. This is putting the long-awaited process on the EU path into positive perspective,” said Bregu.

She added that challenges they are facing could scarcely have been imagined by those who had the vision to create EU.

“My most sincere congratulations to North Macedonia and Albania on receiving finally the much deserved green light for opening EU accession negotiations. Proud of having contributed to this crucial step towards the EU integration of both countries,” wrote Johannes Hann, former EU Enlargement Commissioner.

He added that the Western Balkans belongs to Europe and the EU Commission will do everything to support the countries of the region in their efforts to join the EU family.

“Excellent news for North Macedonia and Albania and the Western Balkans” Green light for EU accession talks were long overdue, now it is a hopeful sign in dark times of shared destiny,” wrote BiEPAG member Florian Bieber.