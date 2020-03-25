EU Ambassadors announce immediate and long-term financial help for the region

PODGORICA / SKOPJE / TIRANA – EU Ambassadors to Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania have announced immediate and long-term financial assistance of the European Union to these countries to mitigate the consequences of COVID-19.

“EU solidarity with Montenegro against COVID19: we are providing €3million for immediate help to the health sector+designing a €50million long-term response together with the government to support mostly the health sector, the economy and businesses”, tweeted Aivo Orav, EU Ambassador to Montenegro.

He added that EU will also speed up ongoing projects, like the 18 million Euros joint program for employment, education and social welfare to help small businesses, unemployed and vulnerable people and explore other options of EU assistance.

His colleague from North Macedonia, Samuel Žbogar, announced up to 4 million Euros for immediate needs and up to 50 million for socioeconomic recovery.

Žbogar also added that 9 million Euros will be allocated to the private sector and another 3 million for direct budget support.

Luigi Soreca, EU Ambassador to Albania, also announced 4 million Euros for immediate equipment and health support, 11 million Euros for social protection and up to 35 million Euros for economic recovery.

“The EU is always with Albania in the time of need”, Soreca tweeted.

Yesterday, EU Ambassador to BiH Johann Sattler also announced up to 7 million euros worth of medical equipment and mid-term adjustment and enforcement of EU support in the amount of up to 50 million euros for the economic development programmes.

Last week, EU also issued 7.5 million Euros of urgent assistance to Serbia.