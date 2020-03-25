Várhelyi: €38m for immediate support and €373m for economic recovery of the WB

BRUSSELS – European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi announced today the total sum of currently envisaged economic support for the Western Balkans in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wrote to Prime Ministers of our Western Balkans partners to confirm we stand by the region in fight against Coronavirus Outbreak. We are allocating €38m for immediate support to health sectors & foreseeing over €373 m reallocation for social&economic recovery”, Várhelyi tweeted.

He added that he had a conversation with the European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer this afternoon to discuss cooperation between the EIB and the EU in support of partners in Western Balkans and neighbours to the East and South in the fight against Coronavirus Outbreak, including in mitigating negative economic impact.

Earlier, EU Ambassadors to the Western Balkan countries announced the approximate amount of resources that will be allocated to their countries as a response to COVID-19.