Assembly of Kosovo passes a motion of no confidence in Kurti’s Government

PRISTINA – With 82 votes in favor, 32 against and 1 abstention, the Assembly of Kosovo voted in favour of no confidence motion against the Government of Albin Kurti, Gazeta Express reports. Kurti’s tenure as Prime Minister lasted only 51 days, which is the shortest one in Kosovo’s history. The motion of no confidence was introduced by Kurti’s coalition partner Democratic League of Kosovo following his dismissal of Interior Minister Agim Veliu last week. It is expected that President Thaçi will offer a mandate to another candidate for Prime Minister.