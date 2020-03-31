EU and United States approve aid package for Kosovo

BRUSSELS – The European Union has approved a €410 million aid package for the Western Balkans to fight coronavirus, while 68 million are allocated to Kosovo, Kossev reported.

The head of the EU Office in Kosovo, Nataliya Apostolova, signed yesterday a €5 million agreement for Kosovo`s immediate needs to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement includes the delivery of medical equipment and protective equipment against COVID-19 and the need for treatment at the University Clinical Center in Pristina, RTK2 reported.

Previously, the US government announced that it had allocated 274 million dollars to a total of 64 countries most affected by the COVID-19 virus. As US Ambassador to Pristina Philip Kosnett confirmed yesterday, the US has handed over 1.1 million to the Kosovo government.

“Kosovo Government receives $1.1 million from US to provide operational support and increase Kosovo’s response capability to stop further transmission and mitigate COVID-19’s impact,” Kosnett wrote on Twitter.