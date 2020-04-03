Sassoli responds to speakers of WB parliaments

STRASBOURG – European Parliament President David Sassoli sent a letter to the speakers of the region’s parliaments, regarding their Appeal for assistance to the Western Balkans region in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Stressing that a global problem cannot have a national solution, Sassoli said that the Western Balkan is a “part of our European family and their European commitment is beyond doubt”. EP President agrees that all measures taken at European level should include the Western Balkan countries in their efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, stated the Parliament of Montenegro on its website.

“The European institutions have done a good thing by presenting a united front in proposing solutions for Europe – solutions that are based on solidarity, that are not putting aside the most vulnerable countries. Rest assured that the European Union is looking for ways to integrate your region into its response mechanisms. The coronavirus epidemic in many ways represents a test of our European solidarity. This is a moment for solidarity and your region needs to be involved. If we remain united, we can emerge stronger from this crisis,” it is stated in a letter from the EP President David Sassoli.

We recall that the speakers of the parliaments of Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia, sent an Appeal to the presidents of the European Parliament David Sasoli and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen last week, proposing a series of measures regarding the procurement of medical equipment, as well as diversion of unspent funds from the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA II) to combat the coronavirus pandemic.