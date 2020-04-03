Thaçi called Vetëvendosje to provide a new candidate for PM

PRISTINA – Following meetings with party leaders, President Hashim Thaçi has asked Vetëvendosje to provide a new candidate to mandate Kosovo’s next government, Prishtina Insight reported.

Thaçi sent a letter to Vetëvendosje leader Albin Kurti on Thursday, requesting a new candidate to mandate Kosovo’s next government.

Citing Article 95 of the Kosovo Constitution, Thaçi stated that as the party that won the most votes in the early October elections, Vetëvendosje the right to propose a new candidate, following the vote of no confidence in the incumbent government on 25 March.

Following Thaçi’s and Kurti’s meeting on Wednesday, acting Prime Minister stated that the only way forward was through new elections held later in the year.

“I know we are in an intensive battle against coronavirus and that can potentially delay the date of elections, but the Kosovo Constitution does not offer any other alternatives,” Kurti said.

After Thaçi’s letter, deputy leader of Vetëvendosje Fatmire Kollcaku spoke of “robbery of power, contrary to the Constitution”.

According to Prishtina Insight, the majority of parties represented in the Kosovo Assembly appear to be in favour of the formations of a new government without new elections.

Both PDK leader Kadri Veseli and LDK leader Isa Mustafa spoke out against fresh elections, with Mustafa speaking of the need to form a new government that would have “the full capacity to fight against coronavirus.”

AAK leader and former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj echoed Mustafa’s sentiments.

“The AAK thinks it is safer for Kosovo to have a government voted in by the Assembly than to continue with a government dismissed by the Assembly,” Haradinaj told a press conference after meeting Thaçi.