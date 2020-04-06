Apostolova: Up to 160 million Euros could be made available to Kosovo by EU

PRISTINA – EU could make up to 160 million Euros available to Kosovo for the fight against the consequences of COVID-19 epidemic in two to six months through macro-financial assistance, budget support and IPA grants to support private sector, agriculture and alleviate poverty, wrote EU Ambassador and Special Representative to Kosovo Nataliya Apostolova on Twitter today. She stated she had spoken to the Finance Minister Besnik Bislimi and Economy Minister Rozeta Hajdari on further EU support to Kosovo.