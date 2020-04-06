Borrell: Lajčák will be able to restart the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue

The newly appointed Special Representative began working on a new post on Friday, and Borrell assessed that the abolition of the tariffs by Pristina is good news that will be helpful.

“I cannot say what Lajčák’s plans are, but the current difficulties in travel will certainly slow down immediate efforts,” Borrell said after a video conference of European foreign ministers. Borrell said Lajčák would help the EU give due attention to the Kosovo problem and stressed that the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue has been one of his priorities since the beginning of his term.

“We may not be able to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine, but we must be able to resolve this conflict in our immediate neighbourhood, a problem affecting one country and Kosovo, which is not recognized by all EU members but with which we have cooperation agreements,” Borrell added.