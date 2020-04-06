Heads of EU and Member State missions in Belgrade and Pristina welcome the appointment of Lajčák

BELGRADE / PRISTINA – Heads of EU and EU Member State missions in Belgrade and Pristina welcomed the appointment of Miroslav Lajčák as EU Special Representative and call on the parties to resume the Dialogue

“We welcome the appointment of Miroslav Lajčák as the High Representative / Vice President Borrell’s Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkans regional issues. His appointment signals the EU’s strong engagement in the Dialogue. We call on the two parties to engage with the newly appointed EU Special Representative and to resume the process without delay”, the statement reads.

Lajčák was officially confirmed as the EU Special Representative on 3 April. Upon the appointment, he wrote on Twitter that he is honored to be entrusted with this task.

“I am looking forward to working together with representatives of Serbia and Kosovo, heads of EU delegations and in close cooperation with the US”, wrote Lajčák on Twitter and added that he has worked in the region for a long time.

“The Western Balkans have always been close to my heart”, says he said.