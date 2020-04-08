EU-Western Balkans Summit in Zagreb postponed, new date possible in June

ZAGREB – In order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate its effects, the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the European Union announced yesterday that it is postponing all Croatian Presidency related informal meetings scheduled to take place in Croatia until 15 May.

Regarding the EU-Western Balkans summit (Zagreb Summit), scheduled to take place in Zagreb on 7 May, a new date will be sought in June in agreement with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel if the COVID-19 situation permits. Alternatively, a video conference will be organised by the end of the Croatian Presidency, the press release reads.

Western Balkans Summit in Zagreb has been planned as one of the main events of the Croatian Presidency, aimed at gathering the leaders of the EU and the region for the first time since Sofia Summit in May 2018.

Zagreb Summit is supposed to be the event to kick off regular meetings between the Western Balkans and the Union that will take place at least once a year.

Another goal of Croatian Presidency over the Council, green light to opening of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania before the Summit, has been achieved. Germany will be the next EU Member State to take over the Presidency of the Council, in July.