Six MEPs write to Kurti: After the crisis, new elections may be the proper way forward

PRISTINA – Six Members of the European Parliament wrote to the acting Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti, expressing their concern after the no-confidence vote in his Government and President Hashim Thaçi’s announcements of the possible constitutional interpretations.

“Nobody should misuse the current crisis for political games”, wrote Tanja Fajon (S&D), Tonino Picula (S&D), Andreas Schieder (S&D), Evin Incir (S&D), Viola von Cramon-Taubadel (Greens-EFA) and former MEP Knut Fleckenstein.

“We are convinced that Kosovo needs a functioning government, especially in this time of crisis. After the crisis, new elections may be a proper way forward in accordance with your constitution. We, the Members of the European Parliament, are always on the side of people of Kosovo”, they wrote.

The MEPs referenced the joint statement of multiple EU Members States released on 1 April, which underlined that, despite the extraordinary measures, the principles of rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights need to be upheld.

Members of European Parliament thanked Kurti for his decision to abolish tariffs on goods from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina and assured him that they are continuously advocating for visa liberalisation for Kosovo.

Kurti’s Government lost the non-confidence month in late March. According to the Constitution, his party has the right to nominate the next Prime Minister. However, it is unclear what is the next step if the candidate is not able to form a government.