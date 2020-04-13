BiH reaches an agreement on € 330 million loan in a meeting with IMF, US and EU

SARAJEVO – Leaders of the biggest political parties in Bosnia and Herzegovina, SDA, SNSD and HDZ, alongside the Prime Ministers of the two entities and the Chairman of the Council of Ministers, have agreed on a 330 million Euros loan to mitigate the consequences of COVID-19 epidemic in a meeting with International Monetary Fund, EU and US representatives on Saturday.

The decision to send a joint Letter of Intent was met with difficulties, as Croat HDZ party insisted that the cantons, administrative units of Bosniak-Croat Federation BiH entity also participate in the agreement.

The deadline for sending the Letter is 16 April, Klix.ba reports.

“BiH has resisted the virus so far, and today we continue with the spirit of adequate solutions. It is for this reason that I, together with my colleague, the American Ambassador Erick Nelson, was a host of a meeting with leaders who reached important agreements on further measures and response to the epidemic in a socio-economic sense”, said Johann Sattler, EU Ambassador and Special Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

US Ambassador Nelson drew the attention of the leaders to the importance of faster work, greater confidence and more effective action in times of crisis.

“Democratic governments really need to act differently in times of crisis, work in a more coordinated way, have more confidence and transparency and act much faster. This new economic response coordination body should help us act more quickly and effectively”, he said.