Lajčák talked separately with Vučić and Thaçi about the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and COVID-19

BELGRADE – EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák wrote on Twitter yesterday that he had talked with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić over the phone about topics in his mandate.

“As part of my outreach to the region’s political leaders, I talked to President Aleksandar Vučić today. Had good and constructive talks on expectations from the dialogue, COVID-19 response and EU assistance, plus the economy. Looking forward to working together with my partners for all people in the Western Balkans,” Lajčák wrote.

According to RTS, Lajčák reiterated that the European Union will help Serbia, as a candidate country, not only with money for urgent needs in the fight against the disease but also in the long-term support for social and economic recovery after the pandemic.

Serbian President thanked for the help of the EU and said that in crises like this, cooperation and coordination of measures between the Western Balkans and the EU, but also in the region itself, is necessary.

Lajčák writes to Kosovo President Thaçi

EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue wrote a letter to Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi expressing his readiness to resume the dialogue, Gazeta Express reported.

Lajčák in his letter has not mentioned any deadline on reaching a final agreement and made no reference on recognition of Kosovo from Serbia.

He said that his appointment by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell as the Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue signals the EU’s renewed engagement in the dialogue.

“I am convinced that with the genuine political will by the two parties and through dialogue, we can achieve the results we all aim for, for the benefit of the people in Kosovo and in Serbia. I see in Kosovo’s decision to lift the tariffs an important and concrete step for the resumption of the EU facilitated dialogue,” Lajčak wrote.

He reiterated that the EU stands with Kosovo and its people in the fight against the pandemic, both through immediate financial assistance to meet the most urgent needs in fighting the coronavirus, and through long-term social and economic recovery packages.

“Our immediate financial assistance of 5 million euros to meet the most urgent needs in fighting coronavirus is only the beginning of our support to Kosovo in that”, Lajčak wrote.