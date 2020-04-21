Reporters Without Borders: North Macedonia surpasses Serbia on media freedom index

PARIS – The new Reporters Without Borders world press freedom index is out, and the countries of the Western Balkans are ranked as follows: Bosnia and Herzegovina is on the 58th place, Kosovo on the 70th, Albania on the 84th, North Macedonia is ranked 92nd, while Serbia is now 93rd, and Montenegro 105th out of 180 countries.

The ranking looks quite different to what it was in 2016. Back then, Serbia was the highest ranked country in the region (59th place), while North Macedonia was the last.

In four years, North Macedonia has gotten from 36,02 points to current 31,28 (the less points a country has, the more media freedom can be found there), while Serbia gained four points – from 27,6 to 31,6.

All countries of the Western Balkans are nevertheless in a “problematic media freedom” category, which is the middle of the spectrum from “good” to “very bad”.

The best ranked, as per usual, are Scandinavian countries, with Norway topping the list. Germany is also doing quite well, being ranked on 11th spot. Portugal, Ireland, Estonia and Benelux countries are the rest of EU countries in the top category.

Although somewhat lower, other biggest EU Members – Spain, France and Italy – are still in the top quarter of the world, alongside United Kingdom. The lowest ranked EU countries are Poland, Greece, Hungary and Bulgaria.

The bottom of the world list is still occupied by China, Eritrea, North Korea and Turkmenistan.

What are the findings in the Western Balkans?