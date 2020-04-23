Political uncertainty continues in Kosovo as Thaçi offers mandate to LDK

PRISTINA – President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi handed a mandate to form a new government to the Democratic League of Kosovo, LDK, which has already chosen former Second Deputy PM Avdullah Hoti for the post of Prime Minister, Balkan Insight reports.

The new government would apparently have the support of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, AAK, led by former prime minister Ramush Haradinaj, the New Kosovo Alliance, AKR, led by former foreign minister Behgjet Pacolli, the Social Democratic Initiative, NISMA, and some ethnic minority communities.

President Thaçi convened all political parties represented in Parliament on Wednesday to discuss creation of a new Government, after he had sent five letters to Vetëvendosje (LVV), asking them to propose a name for Prime Minister, but has not heard back from them.

According to Thaçi, this means that the currently largest political party, lead by the acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti, has failed to use its right to propose a new Prime Minister, which is granted to the winner of the parliamentary elections in Kosovo. The President said that all parties other than LVV are against holding snap elections, and that any party proving parliamentary majority can form new Government.

However, acting PM Kurti claims that, according to the Constitutional Court of Kosovo, a successful motion of no confidences gives the right to the President of the Republic of Kosovo to carry out only one action determined by the Constitution – dissolve the parliament and call for an early election.

“The current situation indeed does not allow holding elections in its course, and we did request to hold elections once the conditions are created after the pandemic rather during this situation. What I am not clear about is the double standard that the President and the political parties are trying to impose through an unconstitutional path, following the no confidence motion which does not differ in formal and material terms from previous practices”, Kurti said.

European Parliament Rapporteur for Kosovo Viola von Cramon Taubadel shared her thoughts about the developments in the country on Twitter yesterday.