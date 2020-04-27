Prosecution drops charges against Serbian journalist arrested at the beginning of April

NOVI SAD – Criminal charges for causing panic and unrest against the journalist of Nova.rs portal Ana Lalić have been dropped, Beta news agency finds out. Lalić was arrested on 1 April after she reported on the lack of proper medical equipment for the workers of Clinical Centre of Vojvodina in Novi Sad. She was held in custody for several hours and released on 2 April. EU, civil society and international journalists’ organisations were quick to condemn the act. Lalić’s apartment was searched, and her laptop and mobile phone kept by the police.