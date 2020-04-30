National Assembly of Serbia confirmed the introduction of the state of emergency

BELGRADE – The National Assembly of Serbia confirmed the Decision on Declaring a State of Emergency, as well as all decrees with legal force that the Government of Serbia adopted with the co-signature of the President of Serbia and the Prime Minister, during the state of emergency, reports Danas. MPs confirmed 44 decrees, 12 of which are related to the measures introduced during the state of emergency. The National Assembly Speaker Maja Gojković said yesterday that deputies would meet in the coming days to abolish the state of emergency.