Western Balkan Foreign Ministers meet with Várhelyi in preparation for the Summit

European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi presented the European Commission communication to support the WB in dealing with COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery, as well as a more ambitious form of action plan, the socio-economic package, i.e. the so-called Economic and Investment Plan for the region, to be presented in the fall. The conference was held in preparation for the EU-Western Balkans Summit within the framework of the Croatian EU Presidency, which will also be held in the form of a video conference on 6 May.