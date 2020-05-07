State of emergency lifted in Serbia

BELGRADE – National Assembly of Serbia voted yesterday evening to lift the state of emergency which was introduced on 15 March due to COVID-19 pandemic. The state of emergency was declared by the President of Serbia, Speaker of the Assembly and the Prime Minister, and not confirmed by MPs until 29 April, a fact met with criticism. From Thursday, there are no more curfews and other movement restrictions, and most of the businesses, including cafes and hairdressers, are allowed to work. Schools, universities and cultural institutions remain closed. Postponed parliamentary election campaign is set to resume next week, though there will be no gatherings in May.