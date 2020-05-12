Lajčák: Exchange of territories is not on the agenda

BRUSSELS – Special Representative of the EU for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák stated for the Austrian news agency APA that the exchange of territories is not on the agenda of the process.

“We have seen a very strong negative reaction to the exchange of territories in other parts of the region, as well as EU countries. This brings me to the conclusion that this is not on the agenda and it should not be on the agenda”, he said, Tanjug reports.

He assessed that an agreement that lower the tensions is what is needed and that the idea has shown very clearly that this would not be the case.

Lajčák declined to comment on an alleged agreement that already exists between the Presidents of Serbia and Kosovo Vučić and Thaçi, saying that he does not work based on rumours, and also had nothing to comment on an alleged role of US Special Envoy for the Dialogue Richard Grenell in bringing the Government of Albin Kurti down.

“The United States has always been the most important international partner of the EU in Kosovo”, he said, adding that no other international actor can give the region what the EU can – to be a part of Europe.

Lajčák supported visa liberalisation of Kosovo and said that the fact that he is coming from a non-recognising country, Slovakia, is irrelevant, since he is representing the EU.