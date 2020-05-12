Local elections in BiH scheduled for October 4

SARAJEVO – The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina has passed the Decision on announcing and administering 2020 Local Elections in BiH last week, scheduled for Sunday, October 4. Elections are called for 64 Municipal Councils in the Federation of BiH, 56 Municipal Assemblies in the Republika Srpska, 120 mayors of municipalities in BiH, 14 City Councils in the Federation of BiH, 7 City Assemblies in Republika Srpska, 22 City mayors in BiH, and Assembly of Brčko District of BiH. BiH Central Election Commission has also passed the Decision on conclusion of the Central Voters’ Register, according to which a total of 3.374.364 voters are registered. However, the Central Election Commission did not issue instructions on the deadlines and sequence of election activities. It will be adopted after the funds are provided for the conduct of the elections, respecting the decisions of the competent authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina regarding the state of the epidemic caused by the coronavirus.