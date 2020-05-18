Leaders of North Macedonia again fail to agree on the new election date

SKOPJE – Leaders of the biggest ruling and opposition parties in North Macedonia failed to agree on the new election date at the second meeting organised by the country’s President Stevo Pendarovski within a week. Original election date was 12 April, but the process was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Plusinfo, ruling SDSM party proposed 21 June as a possible date (the elections in Serbia are also scheduled for this day), while the opposition VMRO-DPMNE supports a later election date, at the end of August or beginning of September.