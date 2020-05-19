Várhelyi: Negotiating frameworks for N. Macedonia and Albania in June, EC reports in autumn

BRUSSELS – European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi confirmed today that negotiating frameworks for Albania and North Macedonia will come in June, while the annual reports are due in the autumn. The aim of this delay is more time for the reforms to be delivered and better predictability in view of COVID-19, Várhelyi wrote on Twitter. European Commission reports were originally scheduled for April, then delayed for June due to the Coronavirus outbreak, before being delayed again. Negotiating framework for Albania and North Macedonia will have to be adopted by the Council of the European Union.