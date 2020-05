TIRANA – Former Member of the European Parliament and Rapporteur for Albania from 2014 to 2019 Knut Fleckenstein has been appointed as the Adviser on European Integration to the Speaker of Parliament Gramoz Ruçi. “Happy to start working towards full EU membership of Albania. Albanian Parliament is playing an important role in this process. Thanks to the president of Parliament for his confidence. Looking forward to Cooperation with all Albanian stakeholders”, Fleckenstein wrote on Twitter.