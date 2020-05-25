Borell: Maintain the intention to bring the Western Balkans into the EU

BRUSSELS – The European political model, based on democracy and respect for human rights, is facing challenges, said Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, adding that the battle of narratives is especially present in the Western Balkans, Nova.rs reported.

“We must maintain our intention to bring the Western Balkans into the EU,” Borell said in an address to German ambassadors via video conference.

He said that many dramatic changes are taking place in the world, with the United States increasingly losing its primacy, while Asia is becoming more economically, security-wise and technically represented.

“COVID-19 is the first major crisis in recent decades where the United States is not leading the global response. Everywhere we look, we see a strengthening of rivalry, especially between the United States and China,” said Borrell.

He stressed that the EU should follow its own interests and not be instrumentalized by either Washington or Beijing.

“We need a better strategic approach to managing vulnerable and dependent parts. The world risks becoming less free, less successful, less equal, and more divided, and that is why you diplomats will have a lot of work to do,” Borrell told German ambassadors around the world.