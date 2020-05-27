Kurti denounces land-swap proposal in phone calls with the regional leaders

PRISTINA – Acting Prime Minister of Kosovo held a series of phone calls with the leaders of the Western Balkans within the past seven days, during which he criticised the idea of the exchange of territories between Serbia and Kosovo and discussed mutual cooperation in the wake of COVID-19.

Kurti talked to President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Šefik Džaferović, President of Albania Ilir Meta, Prime Minister of North Macedonia Oliver Spasovski and his predecessor Zoran Zaev, as well as President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović.

At least on two occasions, according to his Twitter account, Kurti and his interlocutors – Šefik Džaferović and Zoran Zaev – agreed that the land-swap idea is harmful and would return the region to the 90s.

Kurti also wrote that he discussed the bilateral relations of Kosovo with all of his interlocutors, as well as COVID-19 response.

Government of Kosovo lost the no confidence vote on 25 March after less than two months in power. Since then, it has been in a caretaker capacity.

President Hashim Thaçi gave the mandate for the formation of the new Government to the junior coalition partner Democratic League of Kosovo, which nominated Avdullah Hoti as the new Prime Minister. The decision of the Constitutional Court on whether the new Government can be formed without snap elections is expected by the end of this week.