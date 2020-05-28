Borrell: There is no way around EU-facilitated dialogue

BRUSSELS – High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell tweeted yesterday that there is no way around the EU-facilitated Dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia if the countries want to make their European future a reality.

“The future of the Western Balkans, including both Kosovo and Serbia, is European. As EU we are committed to accompany them on every step of their path”, Borrell wrote.

The future of the #WesternBalkans, including both Kosovo and Serbia, is European. As EU we are committed to accompany them on every step of their path. But to make the European future a reality for their people, there is no way around the EU-facilitated Dialogue. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 27, 2020

Earlier this week, President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi said that he will not get involved in any negotiation process with Serbia facilitated by EU’s special representative Miroslav Lajčák.

Thaçi said he believes the leading role of US in dialogue and expressed readiness to attend summits called by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.