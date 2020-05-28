Kosovo Constitutional Court approves Thaçi’s decree, new government can be formed

PRISTINA – Constitutional Court of Kosovo has decided that President Hashim Thaçi’s decree of giving a mandate to Avdullah Hoti (LDK) to form a new Government is in line with the Constitution, Kosovo media report. The request for the assessment of the constitutionality was raised by the Vetëvendosje (LVV), whose leader Albin Kurti lost the vote of no confidence in March. LVV had argued that the new elections are the only way forward, and that until they can take place Kurti’s caretaker government should carry on. It is now expected that the new coalition government between the Democratic League of Kosovo and Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), together with other parties, will be voted in.