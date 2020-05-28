Opposition movement from Montenegro reaches out to EU, requests mediation

PODGORICA -The president of Civic Movement URA, Dritan Abazović, contacted a large number of the EU officials in the previous days, informing them about the current political situation in Montenegro and asked for mediation and help from the European Union “if they want to avoid the scenario of Albania and Serbia”, Vijesti reported.

Abazović contacted European Parliament President David Sasolli, EU Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi, EP Rapporteurs for Montenegro Tonino Picula, Chairman of EU Delegation for Montenegro Vladimir Bilčik, EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčak and other EU officials in charge of Montenegro’s European integration.

The Civic Movement URA pointed out that EU representatives are interested in overcoming the political crisis in Montenegro, but that “this is the last chance to initiate urgent reforms, necessary for holding free and fair elections in Montenegro, through mediation and EU assistance.”

“Holding elections in such conditions, which are even worse than in 2016, makes absolutely no sense and does not mean resolving, but deepening the political crisis. Since then, new scandals have befallen the state, and we have not received a political or judicial epilogue from any of them,” they said.

URA stressed that as well as numerous other public scandals indicate that fair and free elections cannot be held in Montenegro without creating the necessary environment and that this is the last chance for Montenegro not to repeat the scenario of Albania and Serbia, in which almost all opposition boycotts parliamentary elections.

The URA movement pointed out that they will continue to communicate with the mentioned European officials because they believe “that no one, except the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), has the goal of Montenegro continuing through stagnation and autocracy.”

According to Vijesti, communication was also established with the office of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, who also expressed readiness for dialogue the proposed topics.