Kurti: Decision of the Kosovo Constitutional Court is unacceptable

PRISTINA – Acting Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, said the Constitutional Court’s decision that the new Government can be formed without an election, announced late last night, is unfair and unacceptable, Radio Free Europe (RFE) reports.

“We will inform the citizens about further political steps in the coming days,” Kurti wrote today on Facebook.

This is Kurti’s first address after the Constitutional Court unanimously ruled that the decree of Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi on appointing Avudllah Hoti from the second-ranked Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) as the mandatary of the new Kosovo government is in accordance with the Constitution.

Kurti states that the Constitutional Court “unfortunately sided with those who captured the state”.

“Our fight against this corrupt group continues,” he wrote in a post on Facebook.

“The court emphasized that in 2010 and 2017, after a successful no confidence voting in the government, there was no will or majority in the Assembly to form a new government, but as the court found, it is not known, given that the dissolution of the Assembly was automatic,” he added, RFE reports.

“The court wrote the statement as if the election winner did not exist at all. On the other hand, the court erased the difference between the dismissal and the resignation of the executive power”, stated Kurti.

“The court prejudges when it says that the winner not only did not propose a candidate, but also did not express interest in something like that. That is not true, because we have constantly emphasized that the election winner does not hesitate or refuse,” Kurti added.

On the other hand, US Special Envoy Richard Grenell said that everybody should respect the Court’s ruling.

“The Constitutional Court has spoken. To guarantee peace and stability, and to maintain integrity of judiciary system in Kosovo – all should respect the Court’s decision,” Grenell said in a statement to Gazeta Express.