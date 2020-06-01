Political parties in Albania fail to meet the deadline on electoral reform

TIRANA – Ruling and opposition parties in Albania did not meet the deadline set to finalise the electoral reform, which was 31 May, Albanian Daily News reports.

On Sunday, ruling and opposition parties held a four-hour meeting, which was finally abandoned by the representative of the opposition Democratic Party, who said that the Socialist majority is not ready to give up on its privileges.

According to the Albanian Daily News, Ambassadors of EU, United States and the United Kingdom will meet with the Democratic Party Leader Lulzim Basha later today.

EU Ambassador to Albania, Luigi Soreca, stated this Monday that the completion of Electoral Reform in full line with OSCE / ODHIR recommendations is necessary condition for moving forward on EU integration.

The US Ambassador to Albania, Yuri Kim has called on the Socialist Party majority and the opposition to finish the Electoral Reform as soon as possible.

“All sides have shown movement and they are extremely close. You set a goal, you set a deadline of May 31. It is time now to stop insisting on non-viable positions and/or setting new conditions. Time to keep your word to the Albanian people. Time to deliver”, US Embassy stated, Exit reports.

Earlier, opposition proposed a caretaker government to be established for every election until the country joins the EU. According to the proposal, 100 days before each election a cross-party government will be formed to oversee the conditions for a free and fair process.

The proposal resembles the solution to the political crisis in North Macedonia in 2015, when the parties agreed on a caretaker government in the Pržino agreement. This model is once again being implemented in North Macedonia this year.