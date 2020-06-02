EC regarding tensions between Serbia and Montenegro: We are closely following the developments in the region

BRUSSELS – Regarding the latest tensions between Serbia and Montenegro, the European Commission announced that they are closely following the events in the region and that they will have them in mind when compiling the next report, N1 reports.

European Commission spokesperson Ana Pisonero told Vijesti that regional co-operation is a key element of the Western Balkans’ European perspective and an integral part of the Stabilization and Association Process, contained in six Stabilization and Association Agreements signed by the European Union and each partner.

“The EU is closely following developments in the Western Balkans and our next detailed comprehensive assessment will be contained in the annual reports on the countries of the region, which will be published as part of the enlargement package,” Pisonero said, answering the question whether the European Commission is following the situation in the region and a new rise in tensions between Montenegro and Serbia.

She added that the European Union advocates the importance of good neighborly relations and the establishment of a climate conducive to dialogue.