Várhelyi: I hope for an agreement on electoral reform in Albania

BRUSSELS – European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi tweeted that he encourages all parties, in and outside of the parliament, to still give it a try and come to an agreement on electoral reform in Albania, which is a necessary condition for moving forward on EU integration. “This is an important reform that needs delivering and it would be unfortunate to waste momentum. I hope for an agreement: this is crucial”, wrote Várhelyi, after ruling and opposition parties in Albania failed to meet the deadline set to finalise the electoral reform two days ago.