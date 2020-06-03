EC: Negotiating frameworks for Albania and North Macedonia “hopefully next week”

BRUSSELS – Commissioner for Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi and European Commission will put forward the negotiation frameworks for Albania and North Macedonia to the EU Council “hopefully next week”, EU Spokeswoman Ana Pisonero confirmed.

“Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi said today that EU Commission will put forward the negotiating frameworks for Albania and North Macedonia to EU Council in June, hopefully, next week”, Pisonero wrote on Twitter.

The news was confirmed also by the Director of the Western Balkans at the European Commission, Genoveva Ruiz Calavera.

“Yes indeed, we are working on the last details of these important documents that set the framework in which negotiations for Albania and North Macedonia accession to the EU will take place,” tweeted Ruiz Calavera.

Early in May, Commissioner Várhelyi confirmed to EU lawmakers that the publication of the European Commission’s enlargement package has been postponed until autumn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the negotiating framework for North Macedonia and Albania will go ahead as planned in June.

The two countries were given the green light to begin their accession talks in March. At the same time, new enlargement methodology was also announced.

Negotiating framework will have to be adopted by the Council of the European Union.