BRUSSELS – The Special Representative of the EU for the Belgrade and Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajčák congratulated the new Prime Minister of Kosovo, Avdullah Hoti, on the election, expecting cooperation in the dialogue, Danas reported. “Congratulated Avdullah Hoti on his election as Prime Minister of Kosovo in our telephone call. Looking forward to closely working with him on the EU facilitated Dialogue and towards a European perspective for the people of Kosovo,” Lajčák wrote on Twitter.