Open Call: Programme Manager of the European Fund for the Balkans

European Fund for the Balkans (EFB) has announced an open call for the position of the Programme Manager, closing on 9 June.

“We are looking for a full-time programme manager to coordinate and implement the new strategic strand of the EFB which aims to increase citizen engagement and democratisation. Local movements and civic initiatives throughout the Western Balkans have been identified as potential agents of democratisation, hence this position’s task description covers both conceptualization and implementation of potential activities and research in this field”, the Fund stressed.

The European Fund for the Balkans is a joint initiative of European foundations (Erste Foundation, Robert Bosch Foundation and King Baudouin Foundation) that envisions, runs and supports programmes aimed at strengthening democracy, fostering European integration and affirming the role of the Western Balkans in addressing Europe’s emerging challenges.