New Government of Kosovo revokes the reciprocity measures on import from Serbia

PRISTINA – Newly appointed Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti called a Government meeting on Saturday morning, which resulted in lifting of reciprocal measures on Serbian goods introduced by his predecessor, Albin Kurti, Gazeta Express reports.

Addressing media after the Government’s meeting, Hoti said the decision to revoke tariffs is an important step aimed at removing all obstacles of the dialogue process and called on Serbia to also do the same.

“We have an agreement with our international friends and they will pressure Serbia to remove all obstacles in order for the dialogue to resume,” Hoti said.

Ministers of Hoti’s Government from the junior coalition partner – Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) headed by Ramush Haradinaj, voted against the Government’s move. It was Haradinaj who in November 2018 introduced 100 percent tariffs on Serbian goods to counter Serbia’s aggressive campaign against Kosovo’s statehood, Gazeta Express reports.

EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajčák welcomed the decision in a Twitter post.